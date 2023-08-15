ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

#HappyIndependenceDay: I wish to inspire Indian girls to be independent: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is popularly known as Gopi Bahu of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, talks on the occasion of India's 77th year of Independence. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Aug,2023 13:30:54
#HappyIndependenceDay: I wish to inspire Indian girls to be independent: Devoleena Bhattacharjee 842907

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is popularly known as Gopi Bahu from the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya is proud to be an Indian. She wishes for peace and happiness to prevail in the country as India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on 15 August.

Says Devoleena on the meaning of Independence to her, “Independence is the freedom to live with security and express ourselves. You can live without fear or pressure. We can enjoy opportunities without any inequalities.”

Devoleena hopes to see a more peaceful India. “I hope to see a day when my country records no violence and people live in harmony. I wish that our country develops and becomes one of the most educated countries.”

Devoleena names a few of the freedom fighters who she has read about, “Kanaklata Barua is my favourite freedom fighter, many people don’t know about this brave warrior from Assam. I urge people to read and learn about her. Also, I have grown up reading about the freedom struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai, Mangal Pandey, Mahatma Gandhi and many.”

Devoleena likes, “Uri and Border when it comes to movies with Deshbhakti”. She likes the song, “Vande Mataram, I love my India.”

Devoleena wishes to set a small example of being a good citizen of her country by, “I wish to inspire Indian girls to not be dependent and become independent and make their dreams come true and make the country proud. I also wish to change toxic societies.”

Here’s wishing A very Happy Independence Day to all our readers out here at IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry 842826
During my childhood days, I used to get excited to dress up in white attire and celebrate Independence Day: Pankaj Berry
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta 842813
#HappyIndependenceDay: It is a day to remember the real heroes of our country: Shubham Dipta
#HappyIndependenceDay: My country is beautiful because of its vast culture: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame 842787
#HappyIndependenceDay: My country is beautiful because of its vast culture: Syed Raza Ahmed of Meet fame
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik 842823
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh 842768
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Latest Stories
Watch: Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre's joyful reunion brings 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' nostalgia to India’s Best Dancer 841334
Watch: Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre’s joyful reunion brings ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ nostalgia to India’s Best Dancer
Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood: Aanjjan Srivastav on Independence Day 842825
Flag hoisting is one of the most important memories I have from my childhood: Aanjjan Srivastav on Independence Day
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly 842821
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly
I have seen my grandfather and father's dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day 842978
I have seen my grandfather and father’s dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day
Inside Hansika Motwani’s Turkey diaries, see pics 842783
Hansika Motwani blooms in casual couture in Turkey, see pics
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit 842803
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit
Read Latest News