HappyIndependenceDay: I wish to inspire Indian girls to be independent: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is popularly known as Gopi Bahu from the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya is proud to be an Indian. She wishes for peace and happiness to prevail in the country as India gears up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on 15 August.

Says Devoleena on the meaning of Independence to her, “Independence is the freedom to live with security and express ourselves. You can live without fear or pressure. We can enjoy opportunities without any inequalities.”

Devoleena hopes to see a more peaceful India. “I hope to see a day when my country records no violence and people live in harmony. I wish that our country develops and becomes one of the most educated countries.”

Devoleena names a few of the freedom fighters who she has read about, “Kanaklata Barua is my favourite freedom fighter, many people don’t know about this brave warrior from Assam. I urge people to read and learn about her. Also, I have grown up reading about the freedom struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai, Mangal Pandey, Mahatma Gandhi and many.”

Devoleena likes, “Uri and Border when it comes to movies with Deshbhakti”. She likes the song, “Vande Mataram, I love my India.”

Devoleena wishes to set a small example of being a good citizen of her country by, “I wish to inspire Indian girls to not be dependent and become independent and make their dreams come true and make the country proud. I also wish to change toxic societies.”

