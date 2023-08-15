ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh

Kunal Jaisingh the talented actor looks forward to saluting the freedom fighters who strived hard for India's Independence. He talks about his wish for the country.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Aug,2023 10:36:37
#HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh 842768

Actor Kunal Jaisingh who was recently seen in shows Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, and Durga aur Charu, feels that everyone has the right to live with complete security and with all opportunities. As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on 15 August, Kunal talks about his favourite freedom fighter, the meaning of freedom as per him, and more.

Says Kunal about the meaning of independence to him, “Independence means freedom to live with security and opportunities. When we can do things for ourselves and make our own decisions, without any pressure or influence from other people.”

On his wish for the country on its 77th Independence Day, Kunal avers, “The most important and urgent blessing from God will be to make my country safe for female citizens and animals. It’s really sad when you read the news and learn about some heartbreaking incidents.”

On his favourite freedom fighter, he states, “Every freedom fighter has a sacrifice for us. And when we read about them they are an inspiration. I don’t feel we can choose a favourite among them. However, Bhagat Singh’s freedom fight has a special place in my memory. If given a chance I would love to essay him on-screen. As an actor, this will come to me as the biggest opportunity ever.”

On his favourite film on ‘deshbhakti’, Kunal quips, “Border, It’s a childhood film and very close to heart. I remember each scene. Watched it so many times.”

And on the favourite song about our country, Kunal chooses, “Vande Mataram.. always makes me feel so happy. I love this song because it is about my mother.”

Finally, as a devoted citizen, Kunal will want to do this for his country. “As an actor, I always look forward to educating my audience with some entertainment for the welfare of my country. Being on the TV screen we always enjoy opportunities to bring social issues to light and make people aware of it.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Independence Day!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik 842823
Independence Day celebration is important to keep the spirit of patriotism alive: Abhishek Malik
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 - 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 842974
Biggest TV Shows Twists On Last Week (7 – 13 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa 842872
Exclusive: Producer Eshu Gambhir to play lead in web series Svahaa
My house is my space of joy: Manish Rainsinghan 842763
My house is my space of joy: Manish Rainsinghan
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB 842554
Exclusive: Angad Hasija bags Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB
This role in Gadar 2 is very important to me: Manish Wadhwa on playing the villain in the Sunny Deol starrer 842508
This role in Gadar 2 is very important to me: Manish Wadhwa on playing the villain in the Sunny Deol starrer
Latest Stories
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly 842821
I loved celebrating Independence Day in school: Ishita Ganguly
I have seen my grandfather and father's dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day 842978
I have seen my grandfather and father’s dedication to the country: Akash Choudhary on Independence Day
Inside Hansika Motwani’s Turkey diaries, see pics 842783
Hansika Motwani blooms in casual couture in Turkey, see pics
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit 842803
Hotness personified! Nora Fatehi looks preppy in mini skirt suit
Anushka Sen Is Lost In 'Dreamy' LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress 842846
Anushka Sen Is Lost In ‘Dreamy’ LA Vacation; Goes Gorgeous In Floral Dress
In Pics: Shweta Tiwari exudes glam in red sheer saree 842870
In Pics: Shweta Tiwari exudes glam in red sheer saree
Read Latest News