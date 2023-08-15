HappyIndependenceDay: I would love to essay the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh onscreen: Kunal Jaisingh

Actor Kunal Jaisingh who was recently seen in shows Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho, and Durga aur Charu, feels that everyone has the right to live with complete security and with all opportunities. As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on 15 August, Kunal talks about his favourite freedom fighter, the meaning of freedom as per him, and more.

Says Kunal about the meaning of independence to him, “Independence means freedom to live with security and opportunities. When we can do things for ourselves and make our own decisions, without any pressure or influence from other people.”

On his wish for the country on its 77th Independence Day, Kunal avers, “The most important and urgent blessing from God will be to make my country safe for female citizens and animals. It’s really sad when you read the news and learn about some heartbreaking incidents.”

On his favourite freedom fighter, he states, “Every freedom fighter has a sacrifice for us. And when we read about them they are an inspiration. I don’t feel we can choose a favourite among them. However, Bhagat Singh’s freedom fight has a special place in my memory. If given a chance I would love to essay him on-screen. As an actor, this will come to me as the biggest opportunity ever.”

On his favourite film on ‘deshbhakti’, Kunal quips, “Border, It’s a childhood film and very close to heart. I remember each scene. Watched it so many times.”

And on the favourite song about our country, Kunal chooses, “Vande Mataram.. always makes me feel so happy. I love this song because it is about my mother.”

Finally, as a devoted citizen, Kunal will want to do this for his country. “As an actor, I always look forward to educating my audience with some entertainment for the welfare of my country. Being on the TV screen we always enjoy opportunities to bring social issues to light and make people aware of it.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Independence Day!!