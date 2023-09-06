Television | Celebrities

Child actor Krish Chugh who is popularly known in the role of Saransh in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein, talks about the importance of Krishna Janmashtami. Read here.

Krishna Janmashtami the festival to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna comes with amazing tales and anecdotes. The naughty tales of Natkhat Krishna during his childhood, have been one of the stories that every kid would have grown up with. We at IWMBuzz.com found it quite apt to talk to the child actors of the television industry to know how they enjoy this festival. We also get into the various Krishna and Radha getups, that these child actors have indulged in. We talk to Krish Chugh, the talented child actor who was seen playing the role of Saransh in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Says Krish on playing the role of Lord Krishna in a fancy dress competition at school, “Yes, I was once in the get-up of Lord Krishna for a fancy dress competition. All were praising me for how cute I looked. To top it all, I got the first prize too in the competition. Recently, I was part of the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh, where I played the role of Indra’s son, Jayant. There was a scene where my character was made to drink poison. So the character’s whole body turned blue, and I was painted blue all over. This made me feel as though I was depicting Lord Krishna. I clicked a lot of pictures in this get-up. That was a very cute moment for me.”

On the importance of Janmashtami, the child actor avers, “When Krishnaji was born, he came to eradicate all our problems. This is what I believe to be the importance of Janmashtami.”

On the many tales of Natkhat Krishna, Krish narrates a few that he remembers. “I have seen a lot of cartoons of Natkhat Krishna. He was very naughty, and used to steal butter from mud pots and eat it. Also, when the Gopiyas used to walk by with pots having butter, he used to pelt stones and break the pots, only to eat the makhan. I used to enjoy listening to such tales. Also, the moment when Krishna danced on Kaliya Nag fascinated me.”

On how the festival is usually celebrated in his house, Krish explains, “Puja starts from morning for Janmashtami. We make a swing where we keep the small Krishna idol. Sweets get made in abundance. I like Rasgullas and Aloo Puri made by my mother. We invite many guests at home; the entire day is fun-filled. I also like Moong Dal ki Burfi and Kheer a lot.”

On the plans for the festival this year, the child actor states, “We will do puja this year too in the morning. We have planned to make Jhakiyas along with friends. We have divided our tasks. I am going to paint. We are planning to start the work soon, so that it will be ready by the time Janmashtami comes.”

Here’s wishing all our readers a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami!!