Television | Celebrities

Monika Khanna talks about the teacher who has instilled a lot of values in her. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, she talks at length about the teachers who have guided her.

Actress Monika Khanna who recently featured in shows Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, Durga aur Charu etc, is happy to be celebrating Teacher’s Day today. She takes this occasion to remember the values taught by her Gurus.

Talking about her teacher Miss Fatima, Monika says, “She is the one who showed me some chapters of life at a time when I didn’t even know the real meaning of life. She told me that you need to grow; you have to grow. It’s about being human, not staying in one place. You have to keep moving, and keep working on yourself. It’s better to leave behind what’s left behind because I’m the kind of person who attaches too many things at the same time, like 200 things at the same time. So, whenever I find myself in a situation where I feel like I’m not letting go of something, I remember her words. I think, ‘I need to move forward; this is a very, very important advice. If we stay in one place, life will become difficult, is what I understood from her. ”

She adds, “So, I really appreciate her, and anyway, life itself is the greatest teacher. It puts you in situations where you understand on your own on what you need to do and how to deal with it. But it makes sense when I listen to any teacher; I love listening to good people because they give you an experience, and listening to their words and keeping those words in your mind are crucial for me. I would like to thank my teacher, and she’s my guru when it comes to guidance in everything.”

She adds that there have been lots of people who have helped her over the years. “Also, there are many people who come into your daily routine and teach you something, but it’s difficult to mention everyone’s names here. But yes, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have taught me something.”

Just listening to people also helps you learn so much, she says, adding, “I always enjoy listening when someone is talking about something significant. I love listening to good people because they provide valuable experiences. Listening to their words and embedding those thoughts in my mind is something I truly appreciate. So, I would say I really like to be like a sponge when it comes to any teacher. Because you never know which piece of knowledge or which piece of advice might come in handy in the current situation.”

Here’s wishing all the readers out here a very Happy Teacher’s Day!!