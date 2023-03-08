A woman with unlimited strength and positivity, Pariva Pranati has always been known for her optimistic approach to life. As we celebrate International Women’s Day, the popular actress who is currently seen as Vandana Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey shared her thoughts on Women’s Day.

She said: “Women’s Day is a celebration of how far we have come as a society. It truly captures the essence of what womanhood is about. Portraying a strong woman character on television is a dream come true for me. Vandana Wagle is inspiring in every way; her vulnerability, her confidence, and especially her ability to make mistakes and get back up. Her flaws and imperfections are what make her beautiful. Vandana is the perfect mix of strong and emotional and she does have a big influence on me in my day-to-day life. Vandana is an ode to all the women who balance their lives with grace. Happy Women’s Day to all the hidden Vandanas!”

