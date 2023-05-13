ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Here's How Pranali Rathod Spends Her Free Time On Set, Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod shoots for the show, and sometimes she gets free time. And in this article, find out what Pranali Rathod does to pass her time

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 May,2023 02:03:00
Here's How Pranali Rathod Spends Her Free Time On Set, Watch

Pranali Rathod is a popular and rising star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since she has been featured in the show, the diva has been winning hearts with her onscreen performances. But, some fun is necessary amidst the busy shoot time. And here, find out how Pranali Rathod spends her free time between the shoots.

Pranali Rathod Free Time Amidst The Shoot

From a throwback video, Pranali Rathod makes her free time more fun and exciting. She spends it with her co-stars, makes reels or dance videos, and shares them with her audience. In this video, the actress is dancing with her co-actor Anchal Sahu in the shooting outfit on the song Saari Duniya Ek Taraf by the singer Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar.

Pranali Rathod Social Media

The beautiful Pranali Rathod loves engaging with her fans and so regularly treats them with some or other updates. She has more than one million followers on her profile. Her stunning pictures on her feed make users gaga over her beauty. She became a household name with her performance as Akshara in the famous and one of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently the diva won the Best ‘Jodi’ award along with Harshad Chopda for their onscreen chemistry. In addition, the users have praised her acting skills on the show.

What is your reaction? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride
Throwback: Pranali Rathod Makes Grand Entry As Bride
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu's 'happy time' with son Abhir
Pranali Rathod looks divine in white ensemble, check out
Pranali Rathod looks divine in white ensemble, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara gears up for the battle ahead
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It's Abhimanyu Birla V/s Akshara Sharma for Abhir's custody
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It's Abhimanyu Birla V/s Akshara Sharma for Abhir's custody
"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out
"It's very irritating," Harshad Chopda on Pranali Rathod's this habit; check out
Latest Stories
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Ileana D’Cruz talks about ‘adulting struggles’, read
Anand Mahindra’s obsession with Arijit Singh is legit LOL
Anand Mahindra’s obsession with Arijit Singh is legit LOL
Armaan Malik Is Back With New Track With His Boys; Check Out
Armaan Malik Is Back With New Track With His Boys; Check Out
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh is in awe of Surya Kumar Yadav's 103 off 49 balls against Gujarat Titans, shares special message
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
"I don't feel anything," Deepika Padukone breaks silence on orange bikini controversy
Read Latest News