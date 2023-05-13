Here's How Pranali Rathod Spends Her Free Time On Set, Watch

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod shoots for the show, and sometimes she gets free time. And in this article, find out what Pranali Rathod does to pass her time

Pranali Rathod is a popular and rising star of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since she has been featured in the show, the diva has been winning hearts with her onscreen performances. But, some fun is necessary amidst the busy shoot time. And here, find out how Pranali Rathod spends her free time between the shoots.

Pranali Rathod Free Time Amidst The Shoot

From a throwback video, Pranali Rathod makes her free time more fun and exciting. She spends it with her co-stars, makes reels or dance videos, and shares them with her audience. In this video, the actress is dancing with her co-actor Anchal Sahu in the shooting outfit on the song Saari Duniya Ek Taraf by the singer Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar.

Pranali Rathod Social Media

The beautiful Pranali Rathod loves engaging with her fans and so regularly treats them with some or other updates. She has more than one million followers on her profile. Her stunning pictures on her feed make users gaga over her beauty. She became a household name with her performance as Akshara in the famous and one of the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Recently the diva won the Best ‘Jodi’ award along with Harshad Chopda for their onscreen chemistry. In addition, the users have praised her acting skills on the show.

