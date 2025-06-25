Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Sonalika Returns In Shivansh’s Life – Is This End Of Prarthana And Shivansh’s Relationship?

Kumkum Bhagya, a Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for over a decade with its engaging dramas and compelling storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) gets arrested, leaving Shivansh (Namik Paul) worried. He decides to get Prarthana released anyhow, while Raunak (Akshay Bindra) is shocked by Prarthana’s actions.

In the upcoming episode, Prarthana is bailed out, and subsequently, a puja is held at Shivansh’s house. Bua Maa, Shivansh, and Prarthana begin preparations for the puja. On the other hand, Sonalika returns to town. Sonalika plans to surprise Shivansh and also return to his life on the auspicious day of puja.

Later, Prarthana looks confused, and then Bua Maa asks her to join Shivansh to perform the puja together. Shivansh stays silent, and Prarthana sits beside him. As the puja begins, Sonalika makes her grand entry, surprising everyone. Bua Maa is left shocked, while it will be interesting to see how Shivansh behaves and how his relationship with Prarthana works.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.