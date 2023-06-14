Hina Khan And Shaheer Sheikh Back Again With 'Barsaat Aa Gayi'

Monsoon is the most romantic season for couples. And so the iconic jodi of Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh is back again for the new song Barsaat Aa Gayi. The duo has earlier also worked together in music videos, and their on-screen chemistry buzzed over the internet. And this time, once they gain their togetherness, it spreads positivity.

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh shared a glimpse of their new song Barsaat Aa Gayi, released today on their Instagram profile. In the caption wrote, “#BarsaatAaGayi out now on @vyrloriginals YouTube channel. Tap the link on my bio to watch now!

The monsoons are here, and so are we… Here’s the teaser of #BarsaatAaGayi. Full video out on 14th June at 11 am in the @vyrloriginals Youtube channel.”

The audience is mesmerized by the soulful saga by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ban. Their chemistry and fame make the song a super duper hit in just a few hours. The song is about two lovers who fall in love and separate because of their families and meet again after a long time and then fall for each other again. It’s a must-watch music video of the duo. The song is doing well now on Youtube, with 174k views in just 3 hours.

