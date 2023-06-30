ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan Back In Mumbai; Enjoys Hot Paratha

Hina Khan is a heartthrob in the Television world. After spending days on her vacation, she is back in Mumbai. Here's how she enjoyed her day

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 Jun,2023 19:00:28
Hina Khan Back In Mumbai; Enjoys Hot Paratha

Hina Khan is a travel enthusiast, and so she loves to travel for work or to spend time vacationing. The actress started her vacation in Houston, Texas, and later, she enjoyed surfing in places like Beverly Hills in California, etc. Later her flight landed in Cape Town in South Africa. She had a great time there as she was enjoying her work time with her Khiladi mode. And now the actress is finally back home. Let’s check out how she is spending her time.

Hina Khan Returns To Mumbai

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a snap of beautiful weather in Mumbai from inside the plane. Witnessing the amazing rain, she tagged her recent rainy song Barsaat Aa Gayi. Later the actress dropped a snap of her home door with a Khan’s home plate. And in the caption, she wrote, “Home.”

Hina Khan Back In Mumbai; Enjoys Hot Paratha 822102

Hina Khan Back In Mumbai; Enjoys Hot Paratha 822103

Hina Khan Back In Mumbai; Enjoys Hot Paratha 822104

Last but not least, the actress shared a picture of her love and the home feeling. In the story, she shared a picture of a place with hot and delicious homemade paratha. And in the text, she wrote, “Ghar.” Undoubtedly this feeling is the best in the whole world. The perfect monsoon weather with hot and mouth-watering paratha. What more to ask than this? Hina had a great start to the day with some hunger treats.

What’s your monsoon special? Please let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

