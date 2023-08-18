ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan Enjoys 'Ealav Te Maaz' Made By Her Mother

Hina Khan is a stunning diva in the entertainment world. Today she enjoys a delicious biryani dish, 'Ealav Te Maaz,' in the latest Instagram dump. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Aug,2023 04:15:01
Hina Khan, the talented and gorgeous diva in the entertainment world, has become a renowned name with her acting prowess and style. Yesterday the actress surprised her mother with her sudden arrival at home. Their amazing bond and love won hearts, and we can’t stop adoring them.

Hina Khan Enjoys A Dish Made By Her Mother

Hina Khan, after shooting in rural locations for the past few days, finally returned. While we are away from home, one thing we miss the most is homemade food especially made by our mother. The diva shared her special welcome gifts and food with her mother.

The actress was treated to delicious cake with the text, “Welcome home.” She was gifted beautiful flowers to make her feel good. But what made her day was the delicious ‘Ealav Te Maaz’ Biryani dish made by her mother. In the text she expressed her love and write, “Maa ke haath ka Ealav te Maaz My favvvv.”

Hina Khan Enjoys 'Ealav Te Maaz' Made By Her Mother 843504

Hina Khan Enjoys 'Ealav Te Maaz' Made By Her Mother 843502

Hina Khan Enjoys 'Ealav Te Maaz' Made By Her Mother 843503

Lastly, the diva inspired us with the thought that no matter what life throws at you, you should always stand and walk again. With the beautiful picture of herself in a white ensemble, she wrote, “No matter what life throws at you l. SMILE I ain’t giving up.”

Hina Khan Enjoys 'Ealav Te Maaz' Made By Her Mother 843505

Did you like Hina Khan’s amazing time treating herself with Ealav te Maaz made by her mother? Share your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

