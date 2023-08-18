Hina Khan Enjoys 'Ealav Te Maaz' Made By Her Mother

Hina Khan, the talented and gorgeous diva in the entertainment world, has become a renowned name with her acting prowess and style. Yesterday the actress surprised her mother with her sudden arrival at home. Their amazing bond and love won hearts, and we can’t stop adoring them.

Hina Khan Enjoys A Dish Made By Her Mother

Hina Khan, after shooting in rural locations for the past few days, finally returned. While we are away from home, one thing we miss the most is homemade food especially made by our mother. The diva shared her special welcome gifts and food with her mother.

The actress was treated to delicious cake with the text, “Welcome home.” She was gifted beautiful flowers to make her feel good. But what made her day was the delicious ‘Ealav Te Maaz’ Biryani dish made by her mother. In the text she expressed her love and write, “Maa ke haath ka Ealav te Maaz My favvvv.”

Lastly, the diva inspired us with the thought that no matter what life throws at you, you should always stand and walk again. With the beautiful picture of herself in a white ensemble, she wrote, “No matter what life throws at you l. SMILE I ain’t giving up.”

Did you like Hina Khan’s amazing time treating herself with Ealav te Maaz made by her mother? Share your thoughts in the comments.