Hina Khan Feels Worn Out; Know Why?

Hina Khan is a ruler of hearts. She makes one feel better and confident about themselves. And this time, the actress is feeling worn out; check out the article to know the reason

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Jun,2023 19:11:35
Hina Khan is a social media. The diva regularly shared updates about her life. Yet again, she dropped a few snaps on her story, updating her fans about her whereabouts. The actress loves travelling, and it seems she is headed to yet another vacation destination or maybe for work. Let’s find out.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star took to her Instagram story and dropped a couple of pictures. The actress looked cool in her white casual t-shirt and pant. She didn’t apply any makeup and tied her hair in a high messy ponytail. Though the actress always looks glamorous, today, she seems tired. Her dull face shows how tired she is. The long flight hours made her feel worn out, and in the text, she wrote, “I’m worn out.” And in the next story, she said, “Tired Af.”

Earlier, Hina Khan was spending her time vacationing in Goa. She enjoyed time around the beautiful beaches, scenic beauty, mesmerising sunsets, sand and the cool vibes in the rain. After that, her recently released song Barsaat Aa Gayi also performed well with 2.1 million views in one day on YouTube channel. The actress also met a fellow Kashmiri from her Hometown.

Hina Khan debuted in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later won hearts with her true personality in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. Now she is one of the highest-paid stars in the Television world.

