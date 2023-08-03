Hina Khan Gets Candid With 'Bhutte Waale Bhaiya,' See Pics

Hina Khan has always won hearts with her gestures. She is a very grounded soft, heart person. The actress often gets candid with the people she meets and shares it with her fans. This time she met a common man, and she appreciated his work. Let’s check it out.

Hina Khan’s Candid Moment With Common Man

In the latest Instagram story, Hina Khan shared a candid moment with a person who sells corn. In the images, she wore a floral-printed black dress. She styled her look with open wavy hairstyle and minimalistic makeup. And a pair of silver flip-flops rounded her casual look. While her beautiful smile caught our attention like always.

In the picture, she posed with a BBQ ‘Bhutta’ aka corn, in her hand with the person from whom she has taken. While the ‘Bhutte Waale Bhaiya’ looked tired but he smiled for the picture. The duo got caught in a candid moment. The actress shared her appreciation for him and also thanked him for his service. “Bhutte waale bhaiya They have so much love in the hearts to offer Thank you.”

Hina Khan enjoys huge fandom on Instagram, and her regular updates keep her viewers engaged. Her grounded behavior has always amazed her fans.

