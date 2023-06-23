Hina Khan Glows In Sunkissed Picture, Enjoys Turkey Croissant

Hina Khan is a travel enthusiast who never leaves a chance to visit beautiful places worldwide. This time her travel started in Texas, and now she is spending time in Los Angeles. In addition, the pictures from her vacation went viral in no time. Yet again, her new pictures are creating buzz. Let’s check out.

Hina Khan’s Sunkissed Picture

The actress began her new day in LA with a cool look. She donned a tangerine crop top paired with denim shorts. She styled her look with a high ponytail, blue cap, hoop earrings, and comfortable footwear. At the same time, a white shoulder bag rounded her look. She posed for a selfie in a store. She also enjoyed some time in the beautiful sunny weather and took gorgeous snaps.

In contrast, for breakfast, she had sometimes simple yet delicious. Hina had turkey Croissant with some cheese in LA. In the text, she wrote, “This turkey and cheese croissant sandwich was yummmmmm.”

Ultimately, she also hinted that it was her last day vacationing in the United States. The diva in her caption mentioned, “M gonna miss sitting in the sun in LA Taking back so much… Adios Los Angeles until we meet again.” This also means the actress will soon return to the place and have some quality time.

