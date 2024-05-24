Hina Khan In Designer Kurta Set Or Sumbul Touqeer In Simple Salwar Suit: Who Pulls Off Ethnic Outfit Better?

Our television actresses are undoubtedly ahead of the fashion game in introducing new fashion trends. Some can be playful with their appearance, adding a new avatar dimension to the game. Hina Khan and Sumbul, two stunning women who never fail to impress, recently paired up for ethnic outfits for a fashion showdown. Look at their outfits!

Hina Khan and Sumbul Touqeer’s Ethnic Outfits Appearance-

Hina Khan In Designer Kurta Set

Hina Khan chose a deep blue with a traditional, natural vibe. This kurta set is usually available in dark colors like blue and silver. She wears them with a U-neck, full-sleeved kurti decorated with silver sequins and embroidered work, dhoti-style leggings, and a small sheer organza dupatta with border work. To complement her attire, she chose hefty long earrings and a gold ring, a sleek middle-parted low ponytail haircut, and minimal makeup with brown eyeshadow and matte lips, which added to her traditional and regal appearance.

Sumbul Touqeer In Simple Salwar Suit

The blue and gold lacework border adorns Sumbul’s selection of blue salwar suits. The ensemble includes a purple kurta with a U-neckline adorned with gold brocade, 3/4-length sleeves, gold lace embellishments, and a sheer dupatta with gold cutwork. Her attire consists of accessories, including striking earrings, a bracelet, a necklace, and a ring. She finishes the look with a sleek middle-parted haircut with straight-open tresses. Brown blush cheekbones and matte lips are her go-to makeup look.

The actresses each have a particular sense of style and flare, wearing ethnic outfits in distinctive ways. Hina Khan’s outfit is infused with whimsical charm and brightness, while Sumbul’s is sophisticated and elegant. The actresses slay in ethnic outfits with their style.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.