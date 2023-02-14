Maldives has become the go-to place for Indian celebs for their vacations. We have seen so many actors and actresses heading off to the magical place of turquoise waters to spend their holidays. As of now, it’s Hina Khan. The actress has always been a wanderer at heart. Time and again she has dropped pictures from her holidays, her Turkey trip shall always remain our favourite.

As of now, she is heading off with glam and beauty with her vibrancy in Maldives. She has been continuously sharing pictures from her Maldives trip, and here again the actress settled us with pure goals with her latest pictures from the place.

In the pictures, we can see Hina Khan wearing a stylish all white swimsuit. She wore a beautiful one sided ruffled white plunging neck bikini top. She teamed it with high waist bikini bottom. The actress completed the look with a sun cap and left her hair straight up for a messy hairbun.. She completed the look with sheer oxidised jewellery set.

Sharing the pictures, she captioned the photodump, “peace and quiet” along with sea waves emoji.

Here take a look-

Soon after she shared the pictures, her fans and friends couldn’t help but put up their admiration in the comments.

On the work front, Hina Khan has earned prominence with the role Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later to that, she got featured in other shows as well, however her next most adored work was from the show Kasautii zindagii Kay 2 as Kamalika. She also has been featured in countless music videos to date.