ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan Is All 'Chic' And 'Bold' In Red Pantsuit; See Here

Hina Khan is a queen of heart. Her recently chic and bold look in a red jumpsuit is grabbing attention on her social media handle. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Aug,2023 02:50:20
Hina Khan Is All 'Chic' And 'Bold' In Red Pantsuit; See Here 840532

Hina Khan, the stunning diva, makes hearts flutter with her gorgeousness. Her irresistible charm always makes one wonder about her. Her latest chic avatar in a bold red jumpsuit is buzzing on the internet.

Hina Khan’s Chic Look

The beautiful Hina wore a halter neckline jumpsuit with cut-out detailing. She added an extra dose of sophistication with gold earrings. Wait, that’s not it, her mid-part messy high ponytail, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips rounded her chic, bold look.

The diva never fails to impress with her gorgeousness. Hina Khan has always amazed us with her simplicity and style. When fashion is concerned, the actress always keeps her best foot forward. Whether ethnic or western, she has ruled with her style.

Throughout the video, the actress embraced her chic and bold looks beautifully. Her fierce attitude, sassy expressions, and picturesque figure are all ten on ten. With her glam, she makes hearts flutter.

Hina Khan has appeared at big events like Cannes Film Festival a couple of times. With her courage and style, she has carved her niche, and fans look up to her as she knows to every look with grace.

Did you like Hina Khan’s chic and bold look? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates in the future.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
If Not Actor What Hina Khan Wanted To Be? Find Out 815826
If Not Actor What Hina Khan Wanted To Be? Find Out
Hina Khan Gets Candid With 'Bhutte Waale Bhaiya,' See Pics 840042
Hina Khan Gets Candid With ‘Bhutte Waale Bhaiya,’ See Pics
Hina Khan Goes Stylish In Printed Jumpsuit And Bellies; Take A Look 838827
Hina Khan Goes Stylish In Printed Jumpsuit And Bellies; Take A Look
Shinda Shinda No Papa: Gippy Grewal drops all smiles moment with Hina Khan 838544
Shinda Shinda No Papa: Gippy Grewal drops all smiles moment with Hina Khan
Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Yellow Kurta And Floral Dupatta; See Pics 837760
Hina Khan Looks Sunshine In Yellow Kurta And Floral Dupatta; See Pics
Hina Khan Is In Love With Her Green Avatar; Check Here 837258
Hina Khan Is In Love With Her Green Avatar; Check Here
Latest Stories
Watch: Ayesha Singh High On 'Kaavaalaa' Fever In Desi Barbie Avatar 840508
Watch: Ayesha Singh High On ‘Kaavaalaa’ Fever In Desi Barbie Avatar
Everything You Want To Know About Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch 840637
Everything You Want To Know About Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch
It was challenging to shoot the entire film Good Vibes Only in just three and a half days: Shravan Ajay Bane 840695
It was challenging to shoot the entire film Good Vibes Only in just three and a half days: Shravan Ajay Bane
Sneak Peek Into Anushka Sen's 21st Birthday Bash (Latest Pictures) 840651
Sneak Peek Into Anushka Sen’s 21st Birthday Bash (Latest Pictures)
Aamrapali Dubey And Arvind Akela Kallu's Song 'Shaadi Mubarak' Is Out; Check Here 840623
Aamrapali Dubey And Arvind Akela Kallu’s Song ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ Is Out; Check Here
Mayuri Deshmukh Remembers Her Sweet Memories Of Shoot With Jyoti Gauba; Read Here 840525
Mayuri Deshmukh Remembers Her Sweet Memories Of Shoot With Jyoti Gauba; Read Here
Read Latest News