Hina Khan Is Back To Basic With Her Daily Grind, Check Out

Hina Khan, after a long time, is back with her workout routines

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan is a skillful actress in the Telly world. She is known for her successful career in the industry over the years. Besides her acting, she is known for her fashion and style statement. Her perfectly fit body allows her to style anything she wants. And to fit herself in every ensemble, the diva maintains her physique through a dedicated workout, diet, and skincare routine. However, Hina Khan was busy the past few days and could not follow her workout, but the actress started it again last night.

Hina Khan Workout

In her latest Instagram story, Hina Khan shared a picture of herself working out late at night. She captioned this, “After days back to grind late workout.” Her digital wristwatch shows the good work she did. And lastly, before going to bed, Hina Khan did self-care, moisturized her skin, took a shower, and shared a no-filter photo with her fans. The actress mentioned in her story, “self-care now let’s go to be #nofilter.”

Hina Khan WorkOut

Hina Khan is a fitness freak. She loves to keep her body fit and fine. And so she does try different types of exercises, yoga, meditation, aerial stunts, etc.

In the below reel, you can see how hard Hina Khan works for her body and health.

Here Hina Khan tries to give her best in fighting and increase her strength daily.

The breathing exercises help the body to be fresh and healthy.

