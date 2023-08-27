Hina Khan Is Gorgeous Personified In Dual Color Dress And Bold Red Lips

Hina Khan, the stunning beauty in the Telly world, never leaves a chance to make hearts flutter with her mesmerizing beauty. Being in the showbiz for years, the actress has evolved in her fashion skills. Her style is all about elegance and glamour, and she has aced it every time. This time, the actress personifies gorgeousness in a dual-color dress and bold red lips.

Hina Khan Looks Gorgeous Personified

Recently, the talented beauty shared a gorgeous selfie photo on her Instagram story. In the images, Hina Khan can be seen wearing a chic blue and white, classy dress. However, it’s her vibrant makeup that caught our attention.

Hina adds an extra dose of sophistication with her straight and shiny open hairstyle. With the rosy cheeks and shiny eye shadow, she rounds up her simplicity. But with her bold red lips, she makes fans swoon. In the sunkissed picture, the diva showcased her gorgeousness in the picture. The long gold earrings elevate her enchanting look in classy contemporary fashion.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, in the caption, she wrote, “#ShootDay.”

Whether mesmerizing in ethnic looks or slaying in the western drapes, Hina Khan has become an inspiration for many.

Did you like Hina Khan’s gorgeousness in the dual-color dress with bold red lips? Share your views in the comments.