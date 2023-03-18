Hina Khan is an active social media user. The actress always keeps her fans turned and hooked to her profile, given her everyday posts on her social media. What’s more, we love how Khan has always kept us wowed with her preppy fashion outlooks on her IG profile. And with time, the diva has became a fashion influencer amongst her fans. Owing, as of now, she has shared a sensuous photodump on her Instagram, as she gets clicked in stylish pink bodycon dress. Oozing off with tempt and glam, the actress gave us nothing but goals.

In the pictures, we can see Hina Khan wearing a beautiful mini pink bodycon dress. She teamed it with a see-through silicon sandals. The actress completed the look with her short hair waves, filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and pink lips. Her accessories included a pair of gorgeous drop earrings. The actress went on to share a series of pictures on her social media handle, from the photoshoot, leaving us absolutely stunned to core.

Sharing the pictures, Hina Khan wrote, “You are strong enough to hold on, You are strong enough to let go..”

Here take a look-

On the work front, Hina Khan has been recently away from the tv screen. However, she continues to thrive with her skills in films. She has been featured in countless films to date and was earlier at the Cannes with her film too. The diva became a household name with her amazing portrayal of Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.