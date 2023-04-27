Hina Khan Looks Astonishing In New Black Ruched Dress, Visits Special Friend

Hina Khan exudes charm in her latest looks in a black dress

The gorgeous Hina Khan has a sartorial fashion choice. She has always proved her fashionista vibes with her stunning appearance on the red carpet, at award functions, events, etc. Her appearance looks stunning, and she is a regular beauty. And yet again, the diva spreads her charm in the latest pictures in a black dress.

Hina Khan’s New Look

Hina Khan is a top choice for a fashion house to promote their ensembles and style. She has become one of the most welcomed actresses on ramp walks, fashion shows, etc. The diva yesterday met the Delhi-based designer Sahil Malhotra. The designer friend felt happy meeting the lady after months. And in the story, he said, “My fav… Delhi missed you.” In the shared account, Hina Khan smiled for the video; the diva donned a ruched bodycon sleeveless dress paired with a matching jacket.

In the other story, Sahil Malhotra posed with Hina Khan and wrote, Love you loads beautifully.” And also wished to “See you super soon.” Hina Khan reshared the stories on her Instagram account.

Hina Khan Fashion Books

Hina Khan is known for her fashion and style, whether it is ethnic or Western. The actress enjoys a massive fandom of more than 18.9 million followers. A couple of days ago, Hina Khan became the interest of news headlines in her bold red-netted avatar for an award function. Some praised her bold looks, while many users also trolled her.

