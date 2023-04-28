Hina Khan Looks Bewitching In Glittery Body Hugging Gown; See Pics

In the latest Instagram photo dump, Hina Khan is looking show-stealer

Hina Khan is the constant interest of news headlines. The diva has always impressed the audience with her appearance at the red-carpet events. Whether it is a traditional or Western outfit, she looked ravishing in all of them. Yet again, the actress is grabbing attention with her new sparkling avatar in the latest Instagram photo dump. Read more to see Hina Khan’s new avatar.

Hina Khan Glittery Glow

In her latest Instagram post, the gorgeous Hina Khan donned a stunning yellow glittery body-hugging gown for Filmfare 2023. Her outfit has a low v-neckline followed by a long dress with thigh-high slit detailing. The super skinny sparkling fit looked enchanting on her toned body. She rounded off her look with gold accessories, bold eyeliner, luscious lips, and a secured hairstyle. A pair of glittery heels elevated her appearance. Throughout her photoshoot, Hina Khan flaunted her striking poses. The actress captioned her post, “For Filmfare Awards 2023.”

Check out the pictures below.

Hina Khan Fashion Moment

Hina Khan was recently snapped at an award function in her never seen avatar in a tip-to-toe netted red gown. She was all over the news for her unique style and bold, experimenting avatar. Her impeccable fashion sense has gathered a massive fan following all over the globe. And so she has more than 18.9 million. She is also known for her Cannes Film Festival appearance, where she ruled like a queen on the red carpet.

Did you like Hina Khan’s new avatar? Follow IWMBuzz.com.