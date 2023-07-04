ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan Looks Jaw-Dropping In Maroon Lehenga, Attends Friend's Wedding

Hina Khan is a constant treat for fans. Her fashion keeps her buzz, and yet again, she rocked a maroon lehenga look in the latest Instagram dump attending her friend's wedding

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jul,2023 03:00:52
Hina Khan Looks Jaw-Dropping In Maroon Lehenga, Attends Friend's Wedding

Hina Khan is a favorite of many. When it comes to fashion, there is no one like her in the industry. Whether it is ethnic or western, she knows to carry out fashion in the best way. She is one of the most awaited actresses at events, functions, parties, and other places. Yet again, the diva is winning hearts with her maroon lehenga look for her friend’s wedding.

Hina Khan’s Look In Maroon Lehenga

The beautiful Hina took to her Instagram story and shared snaps from her friend’s wedding. The actress attended Sonu Thukral and Jyotsna Bedi’s wedding. For her appearance, she wore a beautiful maroon embroidered blouse paired with a plain silk lehenga skirt with a transparent maroon dupatta.

Hina Khan Looks Jaw-Dropping In Maroon Lehenga, Attends Friend's Wedding 823184

Hina Khan Looks Jaw-Dropping In Maroon Lehenga, Attends Friend's Wedding 823186

Hina Khan Looks Jaw-Dropping In Maroon Lehenga, Attends Friend's Wedding 823187

Hina Khan Looks Jaw-Dropping In Maroon Lehenga, Attends Friend's Wedding 823188
She styled her look with a beautiful choker necklace, wavy hairstyle, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips. The actress looked beautiful in her new avatar. She always nails her style, and this is just simplicity in her ethnicity. She wished the couple “Love and blessings to the beautiful couple @sonuthukral @bedijyotsnaofficial.”

Hina Khan also enjoyed the entertaining performance by Bpraak, and in the text, she wrote, “About last night @bpraak u simply rock. Hina had a great time last night at the wedding.

Did you like Hina Khan’s New avatar in a maroon lehenga? Let us know in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Boss Lady in action! Hina Khan stuns in striped unbuttoned shirt and baggy jeans at airport, watch
Boss Lady in action! Hina Khan stuns in striped unbuttoned shirt and baggy jeans at airport, watch
Hina Khan’s Vacation Dump Is Wow; Must Check
Hina Khan’s Vacation Dump Is Wow; Must Check
Hina Khan’s love for stripes and prints is sensational
Hina Khan’s love for stripes and prints is sensational
Hina Khan Back In Mumbai; Enjoys Hot Paratha
Hina Khan Back In Mumbai; Enjoys Hot Paratha
Hina Khan’s Magical Eyes Win Hearts
Hina Khan’s Magical Eyes Win Hearts
Hina Khan’s magical captivating eyes are winning hearts
Hina Khan’s magical captivating eyes are winning hearts
Latest Stories
Munawar Faruqui’s adorable fan moment wins internet
Munawar Faruqui’s adorable fan moment wins internet
Partner Trailer: Hansika Motwani aces in this sci-fi comedy
Partner Trailer: Hansika Motwani aces in this sci-fi comedy
When Nora Fatehi was asked if she wants to be the next ‘Katrina Kaif’, read
When Nora Fatehi was asked if she wants to be the next ‘Katrina Kaif’, read
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi
Here’s how Nysa Devgn reacted after her first interaction with paparazzi
Here’s one ‘universal thing’ that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual
Here’s one ‘universal thing’ that you and Shraddha Kapoor have in mutual
Uff Uff! Rakul Preet Singh Goes Bossy In Brown Pantsuit
Uff Uff! Rakul Preet Singh Goes Bossy In Brown Pantsuit
Read Latest News