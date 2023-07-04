Hina Khan Looks Jaw-Dropping In Maroon Lehenga, Attends Friend's Wedding

Hina Khan is a favorite of many. When it comes to fashion, there is no one like her in the industry. Whether it is ethnic or western, she knows to carry out fashion in the best way. She is one of the most awaited actresses at events, functions, parties, and other places. Yet again, the diva is winning hearts with her maroon lehenga look for her friend’s wedding.

Hina Khan’s Look In Maroon Lehenga

The beautiful Hina took to her Instagram story and shared snaps from her friend’s wedding. The actress attended Sonu Thukral and Jyotsna Bedi’s wedding. For her appearance, she wore a beautiful maroon embroidered blouse paired with a plain silk lehenga skirt with a transparent maroon dupatta.



She styled her look with a beautiful choker necklace, wavy hairstyle, smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, and luscious lips. The actress looked beautiful in her new avatar. She always nails her style, and this is just simplicity in her ethnicity. She wished the couple “Love and blessings to the beautiful couple @sonuthukral @bedijyotsnaofficial.”

Hina Khan also enjoyed the entertaining performance by Bpraak, and in the text, she wrote, “About last night @bpraak u simply rock. Hina had a great time last night at the wedding.

Did you like Hina Khan’s New avatar in a maroon lehenga? Let us know in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.