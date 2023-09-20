Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, and Shraddha Arya are the top divas in the town. Recently, the beauties embraced saree elegance in different fabrics. Check them out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Sep,2023 14:00:02
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312

The love of the six-yard drape saree is timeless. No matter how much the fashion industry evolves, the aura saree has nothing else that can beat. It is the traditional drape of India. There are different types of saree and different fabrics. However, one thing is common, the irresistible charm, and here we caught Television divas Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, and Shraddha Arya embracing the six-yard saree elegance.

Hina Khan In Ivory See-through Saree

The stunning Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina looks nothing less than a goddess in the ivory hand embroidery pre-stitched see-through georgette saree from Quench A Thrist. She rounded her six-yard elegance with a low bun, diamond earrings, and minimal makeup. She balanced bold and beautiful vibes in the stunning look.

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853306

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853307

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853308

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853309

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853310

Mouni Roy In Red Banarsi Silk Saree

Brahmastra beauty Mouni Roy embraces her love for classics in the stunning red banarasi silk saree with gold prints from Raw Mango. The gold blouse complements her look. She exudes queen vibes with the sleek low bun with gajra, bold eyes, gold accessories, and lips.

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853303

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853304

Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853305

Shraddha Arya In Floral Saree

Sharing the love of nature, Kumkum Bhagya actress embraces her bubbliness in the elegance of a georgette floral print saree with a contrasting green blouse. She completes her look with an open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and bold lips.

Whose six-yard saree elegance did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Take the modern 'bridal poses' in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy 853183
Take the modern ‘bridal poses’ in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties 852948
Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Shivangi Joshi: Celeb-approved one piece dresses to style for your parties
Mouni Roy Ups The Sensuality Bar In Black Gold Embellished Mini Dress, Shamita Shetty Feels Heat 852670
Mouni Roy Ups The Sensuality Bar In Black Gold Embellished Mini Dress, Shamita Shetty Feels Heat
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories 852442
Surbhi Jyoti And Hina Khan Show Their Love For Traditional Outfit With Statement Accessories
[Photos] Mouni Roy’s sparkly cutout gown is perfect for your cocktail parties 852391
[Photos] Mouni Roy’s sparkly cutout gown is perfect for your cocktail parties
All smiles! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya goes on cosy dayout in Vizag with husband Rahul Nagal 852383
All smiles! Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya goes on cosy dayout in Vizag with husband Rahul Nagal

Latest Stories

Auto Draft 853318
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Divyanka Tripathi returns to the show as a challenger
Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Vikrant desperate to get his evidence box 853314
Keh Doon Tumhein Spoiler: Vikrant desperate to get his evidence box
South Actor Trisha Krishnan To Marry Malayalam Producer Soon? Know All Details Here 853315
South Actor Trisha Krishnan To Marry Malayalam Producer Soon? Know All Details Here
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad saves Sahiba's life 853287
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad saves Sahiba’s life
Exclusive: Karmveer Choudhary roped in for WatchO’s web series Jaal 853297
Exclusive: Karmveer Choudhary roped in for WatchO’s web series Jaal
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal makes Vandana his P.A.; gives their house back 853277
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal makes Vandana his P.A.; gives their house back
Read Latest News