Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics

The love of the six-yard drape saree is timeless. No matter how much the fashion industry evolves, the aura saree has nothing else that can beat. It is the traditional drape of India. There are different types of saree and different fabrics. However, one thing is common, the irresistible charm, and here we caught Television divas Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, and Shraddha Arya embracing the six-yard saree elegance.

Hina Khan In Ivory See-through Saree

The stunning Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina looks nothing less than a goddess in the ivory hand embroidery pre-stitched see-through georgette saree from Quench A Thrist. She rounded her six-yard elegance with a low bun, diamond earrings, and minimal makeup. She balanced bold and beautiful vibes in the stunning look.

Mouni Roy In Red Banarsi Silk Saree

Brahmastra beauty Mouni Roy embraces her love for classics in the stunning red banarasi silk saree with gold prints from Raw Mango. The gold blouse complements her look. She exudes queen vibes with the sleek low bun with gajra, bold eyes, gold accessories, and lips.

Shraddha Arya In Floral Saree

Sharing the love of nature, Kumkum Bhagya actress embraces her bubbliness in the elegance of a georgette floral print saree with a contrasting green blouse. She completes her look with an open hairstyle, minimalistic makeup, and bold lips.

Whose six-yard saree elegance did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.