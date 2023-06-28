Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty

Hina Khan is a renowned name in the industry. She has ruled Television with her versatility and talent. The actress owned every Show she did. She participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and made it to the finals by conquering her fears. The beauty is now set to become the Khiladi again as she joins Rohit Shetty.

Hina Khan Becomes Khiladi

The actress joined Rohit Shetty once again on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She looked very stylish in a black printed crop top and joggers. Her sparkling makeup, puffy hairstyle, and high heels rounded her look. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty dined a red jacket over a black t-shirt paired with an olive green jacket and sneakers. The duo posed in style, while Hina Khan looked like a daredevil posing with a snake.

In the caption, she wrote, “It’s been such a pleasure to associate myself once again with the life-changing Show we all know as Khatron Ke Khiladi. This Show flips your mind over its own in the best way possible. You never remain the same as before only for good. And the cherry on top is that you get to meet the Master Of Stunts and Action God Personified Rohit Shetty who’s one sweet and immensely humble soul. So much to take away from this gig that I forever keep close to my heart.”

It will be fun to witness the actress once again in the Show. Let’s wait and watch.

