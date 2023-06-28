ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty

Hina Khan is one of the most famous divas on TV. She is all set to become Khiladi again; check out the whole details about it in the below article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Jun,2023 21:00:55
Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty

Hina Khan is a renowned name in the industry. She has ruled Television with her versatility and talent. The actress owned every Show she did. She participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi and made it to the finals by conquering her fears. The beauty is now set to become the Khiladi again as she joins Rohit Shetty.

Hina Khan Becomes Khiladi

The actress joined Rohit Shetty once again on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She looked very stylish in a black printed crop top and joggers. Her sparkling makeup, puffy hairstyle, and high heels rounded her look. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty dined a red jacket over a black t-shirt paired with an olive green jacket and sneakers. The duo posed in style, while Hina Khan looked like a daredevil posing with a snake.

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821038

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821039

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821040

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821041

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821042

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821047

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821048

In the caption, she wrote, “It’s been such a pleasure to associate myself once again with the life-changing Show we all know as Khatron Ke Khiladi. This Show flips your mind over its own in the best way possible. You never remain the same as before only for good. And the cherry on top is that you get to meet the Master Of Stunts and Action God Personified Rohit Shetty who’s one sweet and immensely humble soul. So much to take away from this gig that I forever keep close to my heart.”

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821043

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821044

Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty 821046

It will be fun to witness the actress once again in the Show. Let’s wait and watch.

What’s your take on Hina Khan’s comeback? Let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here’s why
Divyanka Tripathi remembers Rohit Shetty, here’s why
A sneak-peek into Hina Khan’s special routine
A sneak-peek into Hina Khan’s special routine
Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans
Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
Hina Khan Glows In Sunkissed Picture, Enjoys Turkey Croissant
Hina Khan Glows In Sunkissed Picture, Enjoys Turkey Croissant
Latest Stories
Mimi Chakraborty’s Moody Vibe Is Magical
Mimi Chakraborty’s Moody Vibe Is Magical
Nia Sharma Facing Aftermath Of Vacationing, Check Out
Nia Sharma Facing Aftermath Of Vacationing, Check Out
Ace Actor Ronit Roy’s Business Venture
Ace Actor Ronit Roy’s Business Venture
Check Out: Armaan Malik’s Special Person With Whom He Shares His Dream
Check Out: Armaan Malik’s Special Person With Whom He Shares His Dream
Apple Makes Major Changes After iPhone 15 Pro Design Leaked
Apple Makes Major Changes After iPhone 15 Pro Design Leaked
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Jaw-Dropping Marathi Ethnic Look
Read Latest News