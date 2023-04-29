Hina Khan owns the plunge neckline like a boss with gold shimmers, see pics

Hina Khan turned heads with her stellar look in golden glittery plunging neck avatar. She took to her Instagram handle to share a set of gorgeous pictures, leaving her fans all enticed with her hotness. Check out pictures below.

Hina Khan looks gorgeous in golden glittery outfit

Owning the classic bold plunging neckline like a boss, Hina Khan astounded us all with her fashion sense. She can be seen wearing the sheer golden glittery armoured deep neck bodycon dress. She completed the look with her sleek wavy hairdo. The actress rounded it off with her dewy eye makeup look, nude lips and a pair of sleek diamond earrings.

Netizens’ Reactions

Soon after Hina shared the pictures, netizens weren’t very happy with her look for the function.

One wrote, “What is the benefit of this kind of wearing dresses Allah apko hedayaat dey”,

another wrote, “lanat hai tum pe..umrah karne k bad bhi aise gandi dressing sharm kar lo kuch”,

a third one added, “Thode din pehle alha alha kar rahi thi ab dekho”,

a fourth one wrote, “Ramzan khatam hote hi sab se pehle in me shetan aaya”

