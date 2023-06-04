Hina Khan Questions Who's To Blame For Odisha Train Accident

Hina Khan is one of the top actresses who never steps back in sharing her view about the things happening in society. The diva always puts forward her opinion bluntly. And yet again, the diva is upset with the massive loss of lives in the Odisha Train accident and questioned about the incident.

In her latest Instagram story, the actress shared a snap of a terrifying train accident, and in the text, she said, “My heart bleeds

Over 300 lives were lost, 900 injured Why??? Who’s to blame Who’s taking the accountability?” This question is arising in many minds. But the answer is now where.

Odisha Train Accident

The massive train accident happened on Friday, 2nd June, in the Balasore district of Odisha. And as per the reports, more than 300 lives were lost, and 900 were Injured. After the incident happened, many Indian special forces and workers worked on the front line to rescue the passengers travelling on the train. Special forces like NDRF and SDRF have gathered. In addition, many Bollywood actors and famous people shared their grief and support, taking to social media. Kangana Ranaut, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and many others also shared their opinion.

