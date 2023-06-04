ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan Questions Who's To Blame For Odisha Train Accident

The Odisha train accident has created havoc in the media. And now Hina Khan questions who's to blame and who will be accountable for this massive loss of lives

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Jun,2023 18:02:32
Hina Khan Questions Who's To Blame For Odisha Train Accident

Hina Khan is one of the top actresses who never steps back in sharing her view about the things happening in society. The diva always puts forward her opinion bluntly. And yet again, the diva is upset with the massive loss of lives in the Odisha Train accident and questioned about the incident.

In her latest Instagram story, the actress shared a snap of a terrifying train accident, and in the text, she said, “My heart bleeds
Over 300 lives were lost, 900 injured Why??? Who’s to blame Who’s taking the accountability?” This question is arising in many minds. But the answer is now where.

Odisha Train Accident

The massive train accident happened on Friday, 2nd June, in the Balasore district of Odisha. And as per the reports, more than 300 lives were lost, and 900 were Injured. After the incident happened, many Indian special forces and workers worked on the front line to rescue the passengers travelling on the train. Special forces like NDRF and SDRF have gathered. In addition, many Bollywood actors and famous people shared their grief and support, taking to social media. Kangana Ranaut, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, and many others also shared their opinion.

Hina Khan Questions Who's To Blame For Odisha Train Accident 812603

Undoubtedly you are also terrified to hear about such a loss; share with us who you think is to blame for this. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
“Unlock a world…,” Hina Khan talks about new possibilities
“Unlock a world…,” Hina Khan talks about new possibilities
Hina Khan is radiant in a yellow frill pantsuit
Hina Khan is radiant in a yellow frill pantsuit
Hina Khan's Goes Colorful In Yellow Pantsuit; Must-See Pics
Hina Khan's Goes Colorful In Yellow Pantsuit; Must-See Pics
Check Out The Thing Hina Khan Can't Live Without
Check Out The Thing Hina Khan Can't Live Without
What's keeping Hina Khan busy?
What's keeping Hina Khan busy?
Hina Khan Looks Magnetic In Pink Ethnic Drape; Check Out
Hina Khan Looks Magnetic In Pink Ethnic Drape; Check Out
Latest Stories
Nia Sharma Looks Cool In Knitted Top And Glasses; See Pics
Nia Sharma Looks Cool In Knitted Top And Glasses; See Pics
Another Film On Religious Fanaticism
Another Film On Religious Fanaticism
Tara Sutaria Spends Quality Time With Her Favorites; See Pics
Tara Sutaria Spends Quality Time With Her Favorites; See Pics
Munawar Faruqui And His Obsession With Taking Pictures In His Casual Style
Munawar Faruqui And His Obsession With Taking Pictures In His Casual Style
Hombale Films’ wishes Salaar’s maestro director Prashanth Neel on his birthday; checkout
Hombale Films’ wishes Salaar’s maestro director Prashanth Neel on his birthday; checkout
Inside Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s mid-week diaries
Inside Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar’s mid-week diaries
Read Latest News