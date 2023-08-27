Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece

Hina Khan, the epitome of style and grace, recently left her fans in awe as she dazzled in a vibrant lime green salwar suit with a plunging neckline. The diva, known for her impeccable fashion sense, couldn’t resist sharing her stunning look on her Instagram handle, treating her followers to a visual delight.

In the photos she shared, Hina Khan looked nothing short of divine. The lime green attire was adorned with exquisite floral embellishments, particularly on the dupatta, and boasted intricate embroidery that gracefully trailed along her plunging neckline. It was a masterpiece that seamlessly blended traditional elegance with a modern twist.

When it came to makeup, Hina opted for a winged eyeliner that could give a bird’s wing a run for its money, complemented by soft nude pink lips. Her hairstyle was on point as well, with sleek straight locks cascading down her shoulders. In keeping with her less-is-more approach, she kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit and her natural beauty steal the spotlight.

Hina Khan’s Instagram post not only showcased her fashion prowess but also served as a delightful dose of style inspiration for her followers. It’s safe to say that in her lime green ensemble, she looked nothing short of a fashion icon, and her pictures undoubtedly left a trail of heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.