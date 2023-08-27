Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece

Hina Khan looked nothing short of divine. The lime green attire was adorned with exquisite floral embellishments, particularly on the dupatta, and boasted intricate embroidery that gracefully trailed along her plunging neckline. It was a masterpiece that seamlessly blended traditional elegance with a modern twist.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Aug,2023 05:30:27
Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846014

Hina Khan, the epitome of style and grace, recently left her fans in awe as she dazzled in a vibrant lime green salwar suit with a plunging neckline. The diva, known for her impeccable fashion sense, couldn’t resist sharing her stunning look on her Instagram handle, treating her followers to a visual delight.

In the photos she shared, Hina Khan looked nothing short of divine. The lime green attire was adorned with exquisite floral embellishments, particularly on the dupatta, and boasted intricate embroidery that gracefully trailed along her plunging neckline. It was a masterpiece that seamlessly blended traditional elegance with a modern twist.

When it came to makeup, Hina opted for a winged eyeliner that could give a bird’s wing a run for its money, complemented by soft nude pink lips. Her hairstyle was on point as well, with sleek straight locks cascading down her shoulders. In keeping with her less-is-more approach, she kept her accessories minimal, letting the outfit and her natural beauty steal the spotlight.

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846015

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846016

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846017

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846018

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846019

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846020

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846021

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846022

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846023

Hina Khan radiates elegance in plunging neckline lime green salwar suit: A fashion masterpiece 846024

Hina Khan’s Instagram post not only showcased her fashion prowess but also served as a delightful dose of style inspiration for her followers. It’s safe to say that in her lime green ensemble, she looked nothing short of a fashion icon, and her pictures undoubtedly left a trail of heart-eyed emojis in the comments section.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box
Related Post
Hina Khan Is Gorgeous Personified In Dual Color Dress And Bold Red Lips 845693
Hina Khan Is Gorgeous Personified In Dual Color Dress And Bold Red Lips
Hina Khan's Heartfelt Birthday Note For Mother, Says 'My Rock, My Guide, And My Constant' 844968
Hina Khan’s Heartfelt Birthday Note For Mother, Says ‘My Rock, My Guide, And My Constant’
Hina Khan Enjoys 'Ealav Te Maaz' Made By Her Mother 843506
Hina Khan Enjoys ‘Ealav Te Maaz’ Made By Her Mother
Watch: Hina Khan's Heart-Melting Moment With Her Mother 843150
Watch: Hina Khan’s Heart-Melting Moment With Her Mother
Watch: Hina Khan Blooms Like Butterfly In Floral Salwar Suit 843002
Watch: Hina Khan Blooms Like Butterfly In Floral Salwar Suit
Watch: Hina Khan Tries To Make Chapati On Goan Ka Chulha 841046
Watch: Hina Khan Tries To Make Chapati On Goan Ka Chulha
Latest Stories
Anushka Sen Is Thrilled To Witness 'Super Beautiful' Niagara Falls 843330
Anushka Sen Is Thrilled To Witness ‘Super Beautiful’ Niagara Falls
A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out 844546
A major time travel moment for Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol fans is here! Check out
Shraddha Arya's Cab Driver Requests Kundali Bhagya Makers Says, 'Ek Bar Toh Haste Dekhna Chahte' 845701
Shraddha Arya’s Cab Driver Requests Kundali Bhagya Makers Says, ‘Ek Bar Toh Haste Dekhna Chahte’
Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics 845968
Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics
Sipping Coffee To Dinner Date: Sneak Peek Into Jennifer Winget's Lavish Maldives Vacation 846105
Sipping Coffee To Dinner Date: Sneak Peek Into Jennifer Winget’s Lavish Maldives Vacation
Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar's Baby Bump Says, 'My Two Soneya's' 846076
Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar’s Baby Bump Says, ‘My Two Soneya’s’
Read Latest News