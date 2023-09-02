Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan, the stunning diva, rose to fame with her eye-catching performance in her debut show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With her consistent hard work, she carved her niche in the industry and continues working hard and improving. Today, the actress gives us a glimpse of her long, tiring shoot day.

Hina Khan’s Long Tiring Shoot Day Glimpse.

Expressing her experience as an actor, Hina shared a series of pictures from her shoot. Starting with her photoshoot time in a beautiful princess avatar decked in a lavender gown, the diva gives us a jaw-dropping glimpse of herself, and in the text, she wrote, “I love baby’s breath/ Shot something super amazing. I wish I could share some BTS, but nooo let it be a surprise.”

Later in the other story, Hina shared a glimpse of waiting for her shot and everyone struggling with her for her to look perfect. Also, she mentioned an actor’s life and said, “Actors life, looong tiring day, but worth it. The artist goes thru and see what others only catch a glimpse of. I love what I do creativity takes courage.”.

At the end of the day, Hina Khan shared a picture from her card where she can be seen in pajamas and also expressed her experience about the day. She wrote in the story, “Started my day at 7:00 in the morning, it’s been more than 14 hours, still not home Tired AF.”

