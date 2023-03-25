Take a cue from TV star Hina Khan if you’re seeking some motivation. Scrolling through Hina Khan’s Instagram handles will reveal amazing ethnic dress options. Her fashion selections are usually impeccable. Hina published a fresh batch of stunning photos of herself dressed in her traditional attire.

Hina wore a stunning white floral sharara ensemble by Tasha, which had quirky details like lace, wonderful designs and color palette, and fantastic shapes. Hina captioned the photo, “Smile, you’re gorgeous” (sic). Hina accented her appearance with a pair of matching jhumka ear cuffs and kept her makeup simple.

The ethnic appearance of Hina Khan is a must-have. It’s light, flowery, and stylish.

Everyone is aware of Hina’s fondness for sharara. Hina has shown her affection for sharara on several occasions. She looked stunning in a powder blue sharara ensemble with silver gota patti embroidery. This sharara set is ideal for Diwali house celebrations or cocktail parties. In addition, powder blue is the season’s hottest hue. Hina chose silver jewelry and subtle smoky makeup with bare lips.

Remember her designer Gopi Vaid Rani pink sharara set? The ensemble included a flower print meenakari weave brocade sharara.

She was dressed in an embroidered bralette and sharara ensemble with a cape jacket by designer Ridhima Bhasin’s apparel line. Hina’s outfit was created by celebrity stylist Sayali Vidya. Hina’s sharara outfit is light yellow in color, making it ideal for attending your best friend’s Haldi ceremony or a low-key puja at home. The dress has a sleeveless bralette with sparkling embellishments, a plunging neckline, and a cropped length that shows off the star’s toned stomach.

Which Hina outfit did you enjoy the best? Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more awesome news and stories.