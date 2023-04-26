Hina Khan's Best Recent Head-Turning Fashion Moments; Check Pics

Hina Khan has made several stunning fashion appearances; check them out

Hina Khan is a top star on Television. Being in the industry for years, the actress’s fashion sense has evolved. At present, she is one of the most awaited celebrities at any function. Her Instagram account is proof of her love for fashion and style. She has made some of the best fashion appearances. Here check out the list.

1) Hina Khan made a bold and attention-grabbing appearance in a red-netted dress a few days ago. She donned a stunning red trail gown, bold red lipstick, a sleek bun, and heels. The backless dress kept the viewers debating about her new avatar.

2) Hina Khan walked at the Ramp of Times Fashion Week in a black and gold shimmery lehenga a few days ago. She styled her look with minimalistic dewy makeup and a messy high ponytail.

3) Hina Khan soared the temperature with her black glam in a stunning v-neckline bodycon gown. Her sleek high bun with flying flicks, smokey eye makeup, long diamond earrings, and attitude completed her appearance.

4) Naagin actress Hina Khan donned a beautiful white ruffle saree similar to Deepika Padukone’s Cannes Film Festival look. But, contrastingly, she paired it with green diamond earrings and minimal style.

Hina Khan has always managed to slay with her experimenting style. She also embraced the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival twice.

Which look of Hina Khan did you like the most?