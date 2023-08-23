Hina Khan's Heartfelt Birthday Note For Mother, Says 'My Rock, My Guide, And My Constant'

ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan shares a great bond with her mother. Today she shared a heartfelt note for her mother, wishing on her birthday with an adorable set of pictures. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
23 Aug,2023 19:00:51
Hina Khan is one of the most loved actresses in the Television world. Becoming a renowned star in the competitive entertainment business is not an easy task, but the help of her hard work and support from her mother and father gave her the courage to achieve success. And today, expressing her love, Hina writes a heartfelt note for her mother on her birthday with a series of pictures.

Hina Khan’s Adorable Moments With Her Mother

Taking to her Instagram, the diva shared adorable pictures with her mother. The first picture features Hina Khan from her childhood day posing with her mother. Later in the series of shots, the mother-daughter duo can be seen in a cozy and comfortable bond. The actress shares a pure bond with her mother and often loves to share it with her fans.

Check Out The Pictures:-

Hina Khan’s Heartfelt Note

While in the caption, Hina expressed her gratitude and love for her mother. She said that from the time she was young and innocent, her mother acted as her brave protector in the selfish world, and now the role has changed; she stands to protect her mother. She further expressed that her mother has been ‘my rock, my guide, and my constant’.

Hina Khan’s caption says, “From the days of my innocence, when you acted as my brave protector amidst a selfish world, to this present moment wherein roles have reversed and I find myself standing guard for you – life has truly come around, Mom. You’ve been my rock, my guide, and my constant. Now, it’s my responsibility, my duty, and my honor to shield you from any harm..I earnestly pray, today and always, for a universe that showers you with endless blessings, love, peace, and good health..
To every child, thr comes a time when u hv to take charge and become the care giver to your parents..And we all must do it as best as we can 🙏🏻
Happy Birthday Maa..
From us and Dad ❤️.”

