Hina Khan is currently having her best times in Maldives. The popular Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress has time and again been on the headlines with her extravagant photoshoot from her vacation diaries, and Maldives definitely is roaring up with her inner diva. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of gorgeous pictures, as she spends her best holidays in the tropical location.

As of now, the actress dropped a series of pictures, where we could spot her all stunning in a sheer purple flared dress. The ensemble featured a belt around her waist. Hina tempted it up with a sleek ponytail, a classy shade and minimal makeover. Embracing the beauty and sun of Maldives the actress shared pictures as she keeps it candid by the turquoise waters. Sharing the pictures, Hina Khan wrote, “Memories are timeless”

Here take a look at the pictures-

A user praising her beauty, wrote, “Looking So Fabulous ❤️❤️”

Another wrote, “Soo Ravishing Beauty ❤️‍🔥💛💔💘”

Work Folio

Hina Khan shot to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is still widely venerated as Akshara in the country. However, later Hina Khan worked in several other shows too, like Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and others. Her stunning acting skills as Komolika in Kasautii marked her to headlines once again. Apart from tv shows, HK has worked in several films to date, and also headed to Cannes with her films. She has also gotten featured in popular music videos.