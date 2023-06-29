ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Hina Khan's magical captivating eyes are winning hearts

Hina's recent look is no exception as she effortlessly rocks a sporty ensemble, sporting a mesh top and cargo pants. However, it is her choice of accessory that has caught everyone's attention, leaving viewers both intrigued and possibly even frightened. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Jun,2023 05:54:07
Hina Khan's magical captivating eyes are winning hearts

Television actress Hina Khan has made a powerful comeback to the thrilling reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi in its 13th season. Arriving in Cape Town, Hina, who was previously a runner-up in Season 8, is now set to challenge the limits once again. Sharing captivating glimpses from her Cape Town journey on Instagram, the actress has left fans intrigued. Renowned for her bold personality, Hina’s recent look is no exception as she effortlessly rocks a sporty ensemble, sporting a mesh top and cargo pants. However, it is her choice of accessory that has caught everyone’s attention, leaving viewers both intrigued and possibly even frightened.

Decoding Hina Khan’s powerful OOTD

Hina Khan made a striking fashion statement with her all-black ensemble, showcasing her impeccable sense of style. Her captivating look featured a sheer crop top with a trendy turtle neck, full sleeves, and eye-catching sequin detailing in vibrant shades of red, white, purple, and blue. The unique combination of colors added an element of intrigue to her outfit. Pairing the stylish top with oversized cargo pants, Hina effortlessly blended sporty and chic aesthetics.

She completed her look with black heeled boots, elevating her overall appearance with a touch of sophistication. Sporting a chic half updo hairstyle, Hina exuded elegance and confidence. Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for a natural look, accentuating her features with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, a subtle hint of blush, and a shade of nude lipstick. Hina’s fashion choices truly showcased her ability to effortlessly rock diverse styles while maintaining her signature grace and charm.

Have a look-

Hina Khan's magical captivating eyes are winning hearts 821310

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty
Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty
A sneak-peek into Hina Khan’s special routine
A sneak-peek into Hina Khan’s special routine
Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans
Find Out: What Hina Khan Wants To Show Her Fans
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
Hina Khan Reacts On Her Marriage Plans; Check Out
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
What’s happening in Hina Khan’s life?
Hina Khan Glows In Sunkissed Picture, Enjoys Turkey Croissant
Hina Khan Glows In Sunkissed Picture, Enjoys Turkey Croissant
Latest Stories
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets a special gift, reaction gets caught on camera
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gets a special gift, reaction gets caught on camera
Watch: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at auspicious Kamakhya Mandir, see full vlog
Watch: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at auspicious Kamakhya Mandir, see full vlog
Esha Gupta is having a blast in Ibiza, come check out
Esha Gupta is having a blast in Ibiza, come check out
Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here’s sizzling pics for you
Ashnoor Kaur is ultimate water baby, here’s sizzling pics for you
Come fall in love with TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani
Come fall in love with TMKOC diva Palak Sindhwani
Shruti Haasan’s Love With Rain
Shruti Haasan’s Love With Rain
Read Latest News