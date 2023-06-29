Hina Khan's Magical Eyes Win Hearts

Hina Khan has constantly impressed us with her style and statement. With her years of hard work, dedication, and passion, she has come a long way in her career and rules on the top. Other than her acting and social media presence, she is a top choice of designers and brands. And yet again, the diva, with her magic, is winning hearts. Read more to know.

Hina Khan’s Magical Eyes

In the shared pictures, Hina exuded undying charm with her charismatic makeup and look. She wore a classy white outfit with blue and grey striped detailing. The color and style suited her personality. At the same time, her makeup grabbed the audience’s attention.

Hina styled her hair in a messy half tied hairstyle. While the silver gold earrings, blushed cheeks, and luscious nude lips rounded her appearance. In contrast, the bold and beautiful black eyeliner stroke in a curvy shape made her look captivating. Doesn’t she look stunning with her beauty in this new look?

The striking pictures feature the actress in her magical looks. She looked directly into the camera and smiled. Throughout the photoshoot, she made sure to make one drool over her gorgeousness through the unique angle pics. Hina is a beauty queen.

So did you also get stuck on Hina Khan’s beautiful eyes? Let us know in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.