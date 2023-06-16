ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan's New Vacation Destination Is Peaceful (Latest Glimpse)

Hina Khan is a renowned TV star. In her latest Instagram update, the diva revealed her new vacation destination, where she is having a really good time; check it out

Hina Khan has come a long way in her career as an actress. She started her journey by chance and slowly became the queen of hearts in fever time. From her acting perks and fashion to bold statements, there is nothing her fans don’t like about her. Other than that, she is an inspiration for others to travel to different places. She is a travel enthusiast and always loves to enjoy her vacation. Read more to know where the diva is now vacationing.

Yesterday, Hina shared her tired face on long hours flight, but she didn’t reveal where she was headed to. However, after reaching the destination, the actress couldn’t resist sharing the details with her fans. In the latest story, Sher Khan shared a picture of a bouquet and tagged Houston International Airport, which hints that the actress is in Houston. Later on, she dropped a glimpse of League City, Texas.

Lastly, Hina Khan, after a hectic time in flight and travelling, had some refreshing moments in nature. The actress enjoyed the beautiful sunset time in Houston. She was sitting in the green around the backyard and witnessed the sun go down. She had her night suit on and smiled for the video clip. Her happy face shows how relaxed and peaceful she feels there.

