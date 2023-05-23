ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan's swagger workout moment is reason behind her happiness



Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 May,2023 05:05:33


When it comes to fitness, Hina Khan is not just dedicated; she’s a true fitness enthusiast. The popular actress has been making waves with her commitment to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle. Hina’s journey towards becoming a fitness freak is nothing short of inspiring, and her social media accounts are a testament to her unwavering dedication.

She often shares pictures from her fitness diaries on her social media handle. And here again, the actress has dropped a set of pictures as she hits the gym all hard and fire with her tenacity.

Hina Khan drop pictures from her work out session

In the pictures we can see Hina Khan wearing a pink tank top that she teamed with grey tights. The diva completed the look with her sleek back ponytail. She clicked a slew of mirror selfies as she dropped the picture on her social media handle. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “feeling much better” along with smiley emoji.

Here take a look-







Fitness is crucial for maintaining a healthy and balanced life. Regular physical activity and exercise not only contribute to physical well-being but also have a profound impact on mental and emotional health. Engaging in regular exercise helps strengthen muscles and bones, improves cardiovascular health, and enhances flexibility and endurance. It aids in weight management, reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and boosts the immune system. Additionally, exercise releases endorphins, the “feel-good” hormones, which elevate mood, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve overall mental well-being. By prioritizing fitness, individuals can enhance their quality of life, increase their energy levels, and experience a greater sense of confidence and self-esteem.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News