Hina Khan's Underrated Movies To Watch; Hacked To Unlock

Check out famous star Hina Khan's movies which you might not know

Hina Khan is a famous actress on Indian television. She got into acting by chance and became famous as Akshara in the renowned show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her acting skills were recognised, making her one of the highest-paid stars. Not just this, she has walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival twice. She has worked in films that might not be popular but are worth watching.

Hina Khan’s Underrated Movies

1) Hacked

Released in 2020 during the time of lockdown. It is a thriller film by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Govind Bhana. The film features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, and Mohit Malhotra in lead roles.

2) Country of Blind

Hina Khan participated in the Cannes Film Festival with her film Country of Blind. It is an Indo-English film featuring Hina Khan, Shoib Nikash Shah, and Ahmer Haider, directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

3) Unlock

It is a film starring Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon in the lead role. This film keeps you glued to the seat sign with edgy details. It is based on the Blue Whale Challenge, which has buzzed over the internet since the game’s launch. However, it is not based on that one thing, but the exciting turns will enthral you to watch.

Hina Khan has done more movies; these are just a few that are a must-watch. Hina Khan has levelled up with her every performance.

