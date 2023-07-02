ADVERTISEMENT
Hina Khan's Vacation Dump Is Wow; Must Check

Hina Khan had a great time on her vacation for the last couple of weeks, and now the old photo dump is just so wow that you cannot miss it. Let's check it out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jul,2023 14:15:26
Hina Khan was seen vacationing in different parts of the USA a week ago. The travel enthusiast had a peaceful and relaxing time on her vacation that started in Houston, Texas, and later in Beverly Hills, California. Later she had an amazing time in Cape Town in South Africa, where she also recalled the old memories of being a Khatron Ke Khiladi as she met Rohit Shetty.

The 35-year-old shared her vacation dump from Los Angeles. In the pictures, she wore a purple printed bohemian outfit with transparent sandals. Her minimalistic makeup and black glasses rounded her appearance. The diva looked cool throughout the pictures posing in style.

She flaunted her toned legs on the street of Los Angeles. Hina Khan is full of drama and cuteness. Her expressions and aadaye are amazing. In the caption, she wrote, “Something’s are worth the splurge #rodeodrive #losangeles #beverlyhills.”

Earlier, Hina Khan traveled to different places across the globe, from Egypt, Turkey, London, and Dubai to the USA. And the pictures from her vacation go buzzing in no time.

Hina Khan rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After working for 8 years, she left the show to make her impact in the industry with her real self. And now you can see the new Hina.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

