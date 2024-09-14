Hindi is the heartbeat of our culture: Shakti Anand of Kundali Bhagya on Hindi Diwas Day

Hindi Diwas is more than just a date!! It showcases India’s rich linguistic diversity. This day marks the special moment to honour and promote the language of Hindi. A lot of celebrities work towards this cause and believe that Hindi as a language should be heralded and learned more. Actor Shakti Anand, who plays the role of Karan Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, is a staunch promoter of the language Hindi. Shakti Anand is known for his prolific acting prowess and has been part of shows like Saara Akaash, Crime Patrol, Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, Tenali Rama, Hamari Waali Good News etc. Here is Shakti talking about his liking towards the language Hindi.

For him, Hindi is not just a language and here is Shakti talking about it. “Hindi, for me, is more than just a language; it is the heartbeat of our culture and the thread that connects us to our roots. Growing up, I found myself drawn to poetry, literature, and films where Shudh Hindi was spoken, which eventually shaped my understanding of storytelling.”

“As an actor, expressing emotions in the Hindi language brings authenticity and depth to my scenes that transcend barriers. On World Hindi Day, let’s celebrate the vibrancy and timelessness of Hindi, a language that has the power to unite us in our diversity and enrich our collective heritage. Let’s cherish it, promote it, and ensure it continues to thrive across generations.”

Happy Hindi Diwas!!