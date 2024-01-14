How Surbhi Chandna Loves To Spend Time At Home, See Here

Surbhi Chandna, the ever-charming Indian television beauty, has won hearts with her amazing on-screen performances in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Naagin, Sherdil Shergill, and others. Besides that, her social media presence makes her the talk of the town. The actress has been in the news lately as she purchased a new home in Mumbai and a glimpse she has been sharing with her fans. This time, she reveals how she loves to spend her time at home.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi Chandna shares several phones revealing her favorite ‘me time’ at home. In the image, she can be seen posing with books, which hints that Surbhi loves to spend her time reading books with a cup of coffee and the refreshing ambiance. With the visuals, everything looks perfect.

Well, who wouldn’t like to spend time like this with the cozy atmosphere, the green plants, moody lighting, refreshing caffeine, and the peaceful environment away from the hustle of the city? Indeed, this ‘me time’ of Surbhi Chandna is much needed after hectic shooting schedules. What caught our attention is Surbhi’s printed co-ord set that gives cool and comfy vibes. Sharing these photos, Surbhi, in the caption, wrote, “Chehra Pada hai kya?”

What is your reaction to this? Drop your views in the comments box below.