I am always a daddy’s girl: Rachi Sharma of Kumkum Bhagya on the occasion of Father’s Day

Actress Rachi Sharma who plays the lead role of Purvi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, has won hearts with her engaging portrayal in a quick time. Her onscreen chemistry with Abrar Qazi in the show has been liked by audiences. Rachi who has always been a daddy’s girl, is happy to be celebrating Father’s Day. Rachi sees her father as a real hero, and on the occasion of Father’s Day, she shares her thoughts. Father’s Day, is celebrated all over the globe on 16 June.

Says Rachi Sharma, “I have always been a daddy’s girl and I think my father has been one of the biggest influences on my personality. In fact, I always tell my dad everything because he has been extremely supportive of me and my choices. He is the one who has constantly motivated me to pursue my acting career and has been beside me through my ups and downs.”

On her plans for Father’s Day, she states, “I am currently shooting in Mumbai and he is in Indore. Though not for Father’s Day, whenever I get a few days off, I try to visit him and my family. I always have the best time with him, and he is the real hero of my life. I wish a very Happy Father’s Day to every father out there.”

Wishing our readers a Very Happy Father’s Day!!

