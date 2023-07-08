ADVERTISEMENT
I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra

Aashish K.N Mehrotra the talented actor who plays the roles of Paritosh Shah in Anupamaa, talks about his huge inspiration to play sports games. Read on here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Jul,2023 10:48:20
Young and talented Aashish K.N Mehrotra who plays the complex role of Paritosh Shah so elegantly in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, is a sports lover. He plays all kinds of games and has amazing memories to share when it comes to his playing skill.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aashish takes us through his love for sports.

Check here.

Your favourite sports:

I have been playing ever since my childhood. I have not studied much (smiles). I play volleyball, cricket, football and also badminton. I have played Kho Kho too. I have played all kinds of games, including Galli Cricket, Fire And Ice etc.

Favourite sports person/people:

Dhoni, as he is very calm, composed and a great leader.

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

I play every game possible.

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

The time when Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes against England. I loved watching that game.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

More than 5. I want to play every sport. I jump into the game when I see anyone playing. I rock the volleyball court.

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

One is Beach Volleyball. Whenever I go to Goa, I play it. Jumping on the sand, falling on it, getting all dirty, are what I like. Cricket, I used to play from my school days. I have played in interschool tournaments. I am a hitter. Once, my team needed me to score 7 runs in 3 balls and I was the last batsman available. On the second last ball, I hit a six after we got a run through a wide. It was super fun.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

Beach Volleyball, and Cricket.

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Anything, as I am a foodie. I love binge-eating popcorn, puff corns, wafers etc.

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

I have been a National level swimmer. There was a time when my team did not believe in me. It was a relay race in running and swimming. I was the fastest backstroker in the relay. In running, I did the same. Those moments are very special. Also, there was a relay race where I had to eat six bananas and also run. Being a foodie, I gobbled the bananas in no time and ran. My team won that relay race. Yes, it is a Eureka moment.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

