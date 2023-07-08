I am always eager to play all kinds of sports: Aashish K.N Mehrotra

Young and talented Aashish K.N Mehrotra who plays the complex role of Paritosh Shah so elegantly in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, is a sports lover. He plays all kinds of games and has amazing memories to share when it comes to his playing skill.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Aashish takes us through his love for sports.

Your favourite sports:

I have been playing ever since my childhood. I have not studied much (smiles). I play volleyball, cricket, football and also badminton. I have played Kho Kho too. I have played all kinds of games, including Galli Cricket, Fire And Ice etc.

Favourite sports person/people:

Dhoni, as he is very calm, composed and a great leader.

Which sport do you indulge in playing?

I play every game possible.

Your favorite memory watching a particular game/ sport:

The time when Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes against England. I loved watching that game.

How will you rate your eagerness to play a sport? (Out of 5)

More than 5. I want to play every sport. I jump into the game when I see anyone playing. I rock the volleyball court.

Your favourite memory playing a sport:

One is Beach Volleyball. Whenever I go to Goa, I play it. Jumping on the sand, falling on it, getting all dirty, are what I like. Cricket, I used to play from my school days. I have played in interschool tournaments. I am a hitter. Once, my team needed me to score 7 runs in 3 balls and I was the last batsman available. On the second last ball, I hit a six after we got a run through a wide. It was super fun.

If you were given a chance to indulge in a sports activity what will it be?

Beach Volleyball, and Cricket.

Your favourite food to munch while watching sports:

Anything, as I am a foodie. I love binge-eating popcorn, puff corns, wafers etc.

Your Eureka moment from sports will be:

I have been a National level swimmer. There was a time when my team did not believe in me. It was a relay race in running and swimming. I was the fastest backstroker in the relay. In running, I did the same. Those moments are very special. Also, there was a relay race where I had to eat six bananas and also run. Being a foodie, I gobbled the bananas in no time and ran. My team won that relay race. Yes, it is a Eureka moment.