Devoleena Bhattacharjee who is back on TV screens with Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan, talks about her role and the new challenge that she faces. Read to know of it.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is back in the fiction space on Hindi TV after a hiatus. She has entered the Sony SAB show Dil Diyaan Gallaan as the new female lead Disha. Last seen in the sequel of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya where she reprised the role of Gopi Bahu and introduced the new leads and family, this new work brings her back to be working with Rashmi Sharma Productions.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Devoleena talks about her new role and what prompted her to take it up.

What prompted you to take up this role in Dil Diyaan Gallaan?

I am very happy with my comeback to TV. It’s a good story to which people can relate easily. I feel the show is popular among audiences of all age groups. The wait was worth it. It is a blessing from Bappa that I bagged the show before he arrived. The role, the story, the team, I feel everything was like I wanted it to be. I wanted to be back on sets.

How has the fan reaction been on this new development at your end?

My fans are showering love and are happy to see me back on screen. My social media is filled with greetings and it feels beautiful when I see fan pages sharing my clippings from the show.

Describe your homecoming with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms?

Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is home to me. I am happy and feel glad that I have united with them again after Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. I feel with each passing day our bond will go strong and I’ll get to learn something new around such talented makers. They always motivate me.

Take us through your role in Dil Diyaan Gallaan?

The role is simple and powerful. I enjoy playing such challenging and promising roles, that of an independent woman. That’s how I’m in real life. The character knows when and how to take a stand and deal with a situation practically and not emotionally. Though she is an emotional person, she believes that so that she does not get misguided.

How do you plan to get into the role and execute it?

Back in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya too, the challenge was the same. I got to enter an established show, but by God’s grace, the show was known for my name. I was known for the show’s name. We both became each other’s identity. I wish the same happens here. I am not taking any pressure. I’m just living and enjoying my art. I am eager to put in a lot of hard work to impress my audience yet again.

What are your expectations from this role?

My expectations from this role are to impress my audience and to introduce the character to every household.

