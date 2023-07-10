ADVERTISEMENT
I am excited to play the fearless character of Vipper in Dharampatnii: Vishesh Sharma

Vishesh Sharma who was earlier seen in Naagin 6, will enter Colors' Dharampatnii in a dynamic role. He talks about his character and more here. Check this story out here on IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jul,2023 12:05:41
Young and talented actor Vishesh Sharma who had a good run in Naagin 6 and shared screen space with Simmba Nagpal, is all set to enter the Colors show, Dharampatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Singh Yadav. The show is produced by Balaji Telefilms.

After playing the role of Rehaan, Rishabh’s brother in Naagin 6, Vishesh is excited about this new role of his in Dharampatnii. He will be part of the big kidnap track that is being planned in the show, wherein Pratiksha (Kritika Singh Yadav) will be kidnapped.

Says Vishesh, “I play the role of Vipper, who is a new entry in Dharampatnii. He is a maniac gangster, and I look forward to my stint in the show. My scenes will mostly be with Fahmaan Khan and I am excited to share screen space with him.”

“The character is totally negative. He has this attitude of never being scared of anyone. This entry will shake up the Randhawa family, is what I can say. So this role of a gangster is totally different from the role I played in Naagin 6. Vipper is aggressive, and notorious too. He is ready to face anyone, come what may.”

As we know, Dharampatnii recently saw an extension of six months, and the story is being revived right now. The probable love story between Ravi and Pratiksha is also being kick-started.

Best of luck, Vishesh!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

