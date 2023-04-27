I am not really bothered of playing a mother on-screen: Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya talks about Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya, the talented actress, who plays the role of Preeta in Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya, is thrilled about the show completing 1500 episodes. Talking about the same, she said, “I am elated. All these years, the whole Kundali Bhagya has worked very hard to keep the show on top. Personally, I have grown with the role. I am truly grateful to all my fans and followers who have supported us over all these years.”

When asked about working with the new cast post-leap, she added, “The new star cast is absolutely rocking. Paras, Baras, and Sana are very cute people. I have a lot of fun around them. My decision to stay back and continue with the show became worth it. The new cast is like a breath of fresh air.”

So were you skeptical about playing a mother to grown-up sons, she mentioned, “I am not really bothered that I am playing a mother on-screen, I am enjoying myself. I never had any issues, but people around me kept saying so initially, I developed. I think that the burden will be shared with new people joining. I will get time for my personal life. Since I got married, I haven’t had time to spend with my husband in my house in Visakhapatnam. I only visit him for 5 days whenever I get time; it is like a holiday. I have not really lived with him like a wife. So I was absolutely in agreement.”

Finally, Shraddha revealed that her in-laws like her show, she revealed, “My in-laws watch it very regularly, and they give inputs like wear this or do this. Everyone is really supportive. My husband doesn’t get time to watch the show every day, but he knows from me what’s happening in the show.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.