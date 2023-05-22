I am ready to perform all kind of stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Shiv Thakare

Talented star Shiv Thakare, who participated in Bigg Boss 16, is all set to face fears in Colors TV’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Hailing from a middle-class family from Amravati, Shiv Thakare, who is also an engineer, rose to fame after winning the title of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. Shiv also participated in Bigg Boss 16 and emerged as a runner-up. Now, Shiv is all set to face fears in Colors TV’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Shiv is determined to emerge victorious by conquering his fears and pushing himself beyond his limits.

Shiv said about the show, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is not just about facing your fears, but also about discovering your inner strength and resilience. This show has always been on my checklist after Bigg Boss, and I feel my Bappa granted my wish yet again. I am thrilled about facing fears and overcoming them. All co-contestants are referring to me as a strong competitor. So people have huge expectations of me. I feel glad but nervous as well.”

When asked about his preparation for the reality show, he added, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is about mind games. Even if you prepare yourself physically, you must prepare your mind. The game is about your mental strength too. However, I am working out regularly. I have also worked on my core. I have been practicing underwater swimming to pull off water-based stunts. It is difficult to hold one’s breath underwater. Now, I am ready to face all kinds of stunts.”

Elaborating on working with Rohit Shetty, he mentioned, “Rohit Shetty is a big personality. He is a host of the show and a guiding force for all the contestants. He pushes the contestants to do their best. I am glad he is there to push and guide me to perform my best.”

Finally, Shiv revealed his Aai’s reaction and shared, “My Aai (mother) is very happy that I am participating in a reality show and going overseas to perform tasks. Having said that, she is also scared of the deadly tasks that I will perform.”

