I can easily connect with Kiran's sentiments in Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai: Sonam Lamba

Actress Sonam Lamba is excited about playing the lead in DD National’s new show Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai, produced by Kumeria Productions. She is happy that she has bagged this promising role and expects to do a good job in the lead role.

Says Sonam on her role, “Kiran, a young woman hailing from a traditional and conservative family in a Punjab village, stands out with her unwavering determination. Her fervour for academics is matched only by her aspirations. Among these aspirations is her audacious dream of venturing to the moon, a goal she firmly believes is within her grasp. Kiran’s conviction in her own abilities fuels her dedication, propelling her to make sacrifices without hesitation. Becoming an astronaut going to the moon and studying about the moon is her only passion in life. Our Producer Vijendra Kumeria himself is an actor, so he understands the requirements and needs of an actor. So it is nice working with Kumeria Productions. Much like Kiran, I too held a fascination for the Moon. Thus, I can easily connect with Kiran’s sentiments.”

Talking about Vijayendra Kumeria as an actor, Sonam explains, “I am familiar with nearly all of his shows, but I’ve specifically seen him in Udaan. I enjoyed that series, and currently, my mother is following his performance in Teri Meri Dooriyan, expressing her strong liking for his role in that show.”

Talking about the show airing on DD National, Sonam says, “In my childhood, I used to watch almost all the shows on DD, but just like all of the kids of my time, Shaktiman was my all-time favourite.”

Speaking about her ambition in life, Sonam states, “Earlier there were so many things on my wish list that I wanted to do. But after seeing the COVID phase and losing so many near and dear ones, I just wish to live a life through which I can make my family and my near and dear ones proud and do some good work through which I can make some impact on society and share my part in doing something good for humanity and society.”

Best of luck, Sonam!!