Television | Celebrities

Drishti Thakur of Faltu fame takes our Rapid Fire questions. She played the role of Tanisha in the show. She comes up with frank and honest answers. Read her thoughts here at IWMBuzz.com.

Actress Drishti Thakur who was recently seen playing the role of the negative lead in Star Plus’ Faltu gets into a frank and honest conversation with IWMBuzz.com. She is also famous for her portrayal of Juhi Rajput in Colors’ show Namak Issk Ka.

She takes our Rapid Fire questions with all gusto.

Read here.

The superpower you want to have:

If I could choose any superpower, I think I would pick flying. I would enjoy how free I would feel, knowing that I would have the ability to go almost anywhere. Also, I would love to see the world from a new perspective

Film character you are similar to in real life:

Rani from the Queen movie

The kind of inspiration you crave for:

The inspiration that doesn’t let me lose focus on my dreams

Tell us a joke:

Can’t it be funnier than this when someone made a joke and someone said this, Hasna tha?

If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:

Today is your opportunity to build the tomorrow you want.

Your favorite sanitizer brand:

Dettol

Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:

I really enjoyed my family time:

What kind of books you like to read:

Inspirational books

If you turn a painter for a day, what will you draw that signifies your life:

A family portrait in which I am holding an Oscar.

The kind of hairdo you love the most:

Curls