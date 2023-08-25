I deeply connect with my character Yuvika as it reflects my journey: Anjali Tatrari

Young beauty Anjali Tatrari, who has charmed viewers in shows like Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii, and Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, currently essaying the lead role of Yuvika, in Sony SAB’s show Vanshaj. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Anjali spoke about her new show, on-set memorable experiences and more.

What intrigued you the most about your respective role in the show, and how do you relate to your character?

I have always been intentional in selecting characters that convey a message to the audience or ones that I personally resonate with, and Yuvika’s character embodies just that. Life sometimes places us in circumstances where we mature or grow ahead of our time, and I can deeply connect with Yuvika as she reflects my journey. I believe I matured and shouldered responsibilities at a young age, which aligns with Yuvika’s trajectory.

Vanshaj promises to be a unique and refreshing show. What elements or aspects make it stand out from other television dramas?

As an actor portraying a character in the show Vanshaj, I am thrilled with both the character as well as the concept of the show. Vanshaj dives deep into the intricate web of relationships, power struggles, and emotional conflicts that define a business family. Through the lens of the characters’ lives, the show beautifully showcases the complexities and dynamics within a family unit. The personal struggles, ambitions, and betrayals are portrayed with authenticity, allowing viewers to connect with the characters on a deeply personal level.

What do you hope viewers will take away from watching Vanshaj? Is there any particular message that the show addresses?

As viewers immerse themselves in the captivating world of Vanshaj, they experience a wide range of emotions and deeply connect with the intricate characters and their stories. The show conveys meaningful messages and themes that resonate with the audience. One of the primary takeaways from Vanshaj is the exploration of family dynamics and relationships. The show delves into the complexities of a prosperous business family, highlighting the struggles, conflicts, and moments of unity that exist within such a framework.

Can you share any exciting or unexpected twists that viewers can look forward to in Vanshaj?

Anticipate some truly exhilarating episodes ahead as Dadababu decides to step down from his position. The intrigue deepens as we ponder over the identity of the next heir, who will shoulder the responsibility of upholding the esteemed legacy of the Mahajan Group. The suspense is palpable, and we eagerly await the revelation of who will rise to the occasion!

Vanshaj has a rich ensemble cast. Can you share any memorable experiences or interactions you’ve had with your fellow actors on set?

Working alongside Puneet Issar and Kavita Kapoor on Vanshaj has been an invaluable opportunity. Puneet sir’s energy and guidance during intense scenes have elevated my acting, and Kavita ma’am’s positivity creates a welcoming set atmosphere. Sharing anecdotes and insights has strengthened our camaraderie, forming a supportive on-set family. These interactions and experiences have undeniably contributed to my acting growth, making this journey unforgettable.

Any final message to fans

Your support and love have been the driving force behind my journey, and I am endlessly grateful for every one of you. Your encouragement fuels my passion and pushes me to explore new horizons in my career. As I continue to evolve and take on exciting projects, I promise to give my best and keep striving to bring you stories and characters that resonate with you.