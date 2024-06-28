I do not regret taking up Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Aditi Sharma

Actress Aditi Sharma who is going through the best of her adventurous journey being part of the reality show on Colors, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in Romania, has one of her big wish lists ticked after interacting on a work level with the ace film-maker Rohit Shetty who hosts the show.

Says Aditi, “I felt overwhelmed and awestruck being in the company of such a big personality. He has a wonderful and strong aura. He is so calm and composed that one cannot stop praising him. He is fully in support of the contestants in the show, and adds so much to the show.”

The next wish list in line for Aditi though, is to meet Salman Khan. “I would want to meet Salman Khan. I hope that it happens soon enough as it has been a long-standing desire,” she states.

Aditi who was last seen in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, would have been a news anchor if not an actor. “I would have tried my luck in Vjing or Djing, or as a new anchor. I have studied journalism. So either of the three professions is what I would have sought for if I had not been an actor,” she avers.

Lastly, talking about the complexities of the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Aditi quips, “These stunts are more difficult than what it looks like on television. It is crazy, and when you are in the thick of it, it is even worse. I do not regret taking up the show at all. It made me overcome many fears. Above all, I made new friends and I had a great time.”